New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the ongoing conflicts and disputes within sports federations across the country, emphasising that such internal strife hinders the development and integrity of sports.

During the hearing, the Division Bench, comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, expressed dismay over the ongoing disputes within sports federations.

Also Read | Odia Pakhya and Pana Sankranti 2025 Dates: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Announces Grand Celebration Ahead of Odia New Year.

The judges remarked on the prevalence of infighting, noting that such conflicts could lead to disqualification by international federations and undermine the autonomy of sports governance as outlined in the International Olympic Charter. They emphasised that litigation within sports federations was an unfortunate and widespread issue.

While scheduling the appeal for hearing on April 7, the court sternly cautioned against continued infighting, emphasising that it was prepared to take necessary action if the disputes persisted. "If the infighting does not stop, we know what to do. Please stop. In the interest of sports, we know what to do," the court asserted.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: Waqf Bill Weakens Constitution, Defames Minorities, Divides Society, Says Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi (Watch Video).

The Court observations came during the hearing of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) appeal against a single bench order that stayed the implementation of its March 7, 2025, circular.

This directive, signed by BFI President Ajay Singh, stipulated that only bona fide and duly elected members of BFI's affiliated units would be eligible to represent their states in the federation's elections.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the senior counsel for the federation's secretary and treasurer argued that the appeal lacked authority, as it was filed by the BFI President. In response, the appellant's counsel asserted that both officials had been suspended.

In its plea before the division bench, BFI contended that the single judge had granted interim relief to the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association (DABA) without acknowledging that DABA had not explicitly requested a stay on the circular. BFI argued that this oversight demonstrated a lack of careful deliberation and resulted in a hasty decision, causing significant repercussions for the parties involved and compromising procedural fairness.

Recently, the Delhi High Court, presided over by Justice Mini Pushkarna, stayed the implementation of BFI's March 7 circular. The court allowed the election process to continue, including the declaration of results, but clarified that the results would remain subject to the final outcome of the ongoing petition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)