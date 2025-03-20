By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Thursday flagged off six fully equipped mobile dental vans from Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences under the National Health Mission. This launch coincided with World Oral Health Day and aims to expand essential dental care services across the state.

Also Read | Telangana Police Asks BJP MLA T Raja Singh To Use Bulletproof Vehicle for Security Reasons.

These mobile dental vans have been strategically deployed to serve schoolchildren, elderly patients, and vulnerable populations, ensuring that quality oral health care reaches underserved areas, including slums and low-income neighbourhoods.

While speaking to ANI, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh emphasized the government's commitment to fulfilling promises. "We are committed to providing the people of Delhi with the services we promised. This initiative is currently a pilot project, aimed at delivering essential dental care to children in government hospitals, senior citizens, and residents of slum and underprivileged areas where such services are not readily available," he said.

Also Read | Ola Electric Stock Price Drops 4.05% to INR 51.64 Apiece Following Reports of Regulatory Scrutiny Expand Its Stores Over Trade Violations.

Singh further explained that these mobile dental vans will offer basic dental facilities, including fillings, scaling, and other primary treatments, though cosmetic procedures will not be included at this stage. "We have a six-month timeline for this phase, and following the state budget, additional vans will be deployed to expand our reach. All relevant information will be available on our website, and each van is equipped with GPS tracking, allowing the public to check their locations across different Vidhan Sabha constituencies. The vans will operate throughout the day, ensuring accessibility for those in need," he added.

The director of Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Dr Vikrant Mohanty, also spoke to ANI about the benefits of these mobile dental vans and the importance of oral health. He said, "Today is a significant day for all dental professionals and the community. Our primary objective is to raise awareness about dental health and ensure accessible care for everyone. These specially designed mobile dental clinics are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including GPS tracking, CCTV cameras, and advanced infection control measures."

He added, "Each vehicle is fitted with essential dental equipment, such as automatic autoclaves, X-ray machines, and fully functional dental chairs capable of providing both basic and secondary-level treatments. Services will include fillings, scaling, extractions, and denture delivery. Our teams--comprising doctors, nurses, hygienists, and drivers--will travel across all districts of Delhi, reaching underserved communities, slum areas, and other regions where dental care is scarce. This initiative will offer free services at the grassroots level, ensuring that those in need receive proper dental treatment."

These mobile dental vans will operate in collaboration with Delhi government dispensaries and strengthen the Primary Health Care Services. They will also collaborate with various departments like education catering to Delhi Government schools, senior citizens under social welfare and the Social Justice Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)