New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a 100-bed makeshift hospital at Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital here on Wednesday.

The makeshift facility, which will have 17 ICU beds and 83 oxygen beds, will help in the fight against Covid and will be made functional very soon, a statement quoted Jain as saying.

The minister also shared plans for the re-development of Tibbia College to make it a state-of-the-art institute.

"Hospitals across the country were running short of beds during the second Covid wave. The Delhi government is making preparations to avoid such problems in the future," Jain said.

