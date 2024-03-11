New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Heavy smoke was seen billowing out of a Delhi Transport Corporation bus in the Janpath Road area on Monday.

However, it couldn't be determined if the bus caught fire and any of the passengers were harmed.

The bus was stopped and all the passengers were evacuated, according to sources.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

