New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath on Thursday launched the Mobile app of the Delhi High Court and suggested live streaming of court proceedings.

Justice Vikram Nath said, "Delhi High Court is not on live stream. It must go live. It is a premier institution. So that the general public can see the proceedings."

Also Read | National Teachers' Awards 2025: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Awardee Teachers, Calls Educators a 'Powerful Force in Nation-Building' (Watch Video).

Justice Vikram Nath was speaking at the Launch of Delhi High Court Mobile App, e-HRMS Portal for Judicial Officers, e-Office Pilot Project & Onboarding of MCD Appellate Tribunal/JJBs on e-Courts, Digital Preservation of Judicial Records.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was also present at the occasion. She congratulated the Delhi High Court for its digitisation.

Also Read | Fact Check: Will Caramel Popcorn Be Taxed at 18% Under GST 2.0? Government Fact-Checks Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s Claim.

"I congratulate you for the way you are digitising the court using technology," CM Rekha Gupta said.

She also stated that the court and the government are not separate entities. "I have increased the budget of the court. I have kept Rs 200 crores for the hybrid court. I have decided to provide 4 law researchers for every judge. Their remuneration has been increased to Rs 80 thousand. The court will be connected to WiFi," she said.

CM Rekha Gupta emphasised that the number of pending cases has decreased rapidly. "The way pending cases have been reduced with the help of technology will accelerate further."

She criticised previous governments and said that Delhi has been feeling backwards for a long time. Its people are not receiving the same rights as those in other states.

"There is pollution, mountains of garbage, traffic jams, pile of garbage, etc. No idea about the previous governments. We remove 30 thousand metric tons of garbage mountains daily. The work of cleaning the Yamuna is also being done rapidly. We are working fast," CM said.

She added, "I do not want it to be published in any newspaper tomorrow that the court reprimanded the government."

During the event, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, expressed his gratitude towards the Chief Minister.

"You tried to understand our problem and assist in this initiative. I thank you for that," said Chief Justice Upadhyaya.

He also said that the court is a part of the State. "There is nothing like pulling up. It is our endeavour to energise the other parts of the State," CJ Upadhyaya said.

During his address, Justice Vikram Nath said in a lighter vein, "CM, come here to make us understand. Look, you will be kept on getting reprimanded. This is for your benefit. This is for the betterment of your government. You will keep on getting reprimanded. We do not have any enmity with you."

At the outset of the program, Justice Prathiba M Singh shared the information about the leap taken by the Delhi High Court for digitisation and the E-Court initiative. She said that the Delhi High Court was the first to become paperless. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)