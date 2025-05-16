New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) at North Block here on Friday.

On this occasion, the Home Minister said that 'Operation Sindhur' is a unique symbol of Prime Minister Modi's strong political will, the accurate intelligence of our agencies, and the impeccable strike capability of our three armed forces.

Meanwhile, in a landmark achievement, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) successfully scaled Mt. Makalu (8,485 m), the world's fifth highest peak, on April 19, marking the first-ever ascent of the peak by any Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the force said.

Amit Shah also congratulated the ITBP jawans for their successful expedition to Mount Makalu, the world's fifth-highest peak situated on the China-Nepal border. In his tweet, Amit Shah said, "Congratulations to the ITBP jawans on their stellar success in summiting Mount Makalu, the fifth highest peak in the world."

He added, "Braving extreme weather conditions, the ITBP personnel unfurled the Tiranga at the peak of the mountain and carried out a cleanliness drive inspired by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and removed 150 kg of garbage."

Amit Shah also appreciated the personnel for their courage and commitment.

The summit was part of ITBP's historic International Mountaineering Expedition to Mt. Makalu and Mt. Annapurna (8,091 m), flagged off from ITBP Headquarters in New Delhi on March 21.

This dual-peak mission, a first in the force's history, showcased ITBP's enduring legacy in high-altitude operations. Led by Deputy Commandant Anoop Kumar Negi, with Deputy Commandant Nihas Suresh as deputy leader, the 12-member expedition team was split into two groups of six.

The Makalu group recorded an 83 per cent summit success rate, with five climbers reaching the peak around 08:15 hrs on April 19.

The successful summiteers included Assistant Commandant Sanjay Kumar, Head Constable (HC) Sonam Stobdan, HC Pradeep Panwar, HC Bahadur Chand, and Constable Vimal Kumar. (ANI)

