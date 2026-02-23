VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 23: After two successful shows in Ahmedabad, YOUFORIA Chp. Parth marked its first-ever performance in Mumbai, bringing the world's first HEXAIMMERSIVE™ visual-concert experience to the city. Conceptualised and directed by Hrutul, the show introduced audiences to a storytelling format powered by a six-screen hexagonal setup that creates a near-360-degree visual environment.

The Mumbai debut built on the strong response received in Ahmedabad, where the production transformed the venue into a dynamic canvas of sound and light. In Mumbai, six monumental screens shifted, divided, and merged in synchrony with the narrative, placing the audience within the story rather than in front of it.

Spanning 111 minutes, the production featured 9 singers, 6 dancers, and 18 original compositions woven together through live performance, choreography, narration, and cinematic visuals. Drawing from Indian history, mythology, and contemporary realities, the show explored themes of spirituality, identity, technology, and human consciousness. While it strongly resonates with Gen Z and Millennials, the experience engaged audiences across age groups, offering layered storytelling that appealed to both younger and older viewers.

Built from scratch in each city, the scale and precision of the HEXAIMMERSIVE™ format reinforced its position as more than stage design , it is a new visual language for performance. In Mumbai, the audience responded with long applause and visible emotion, many describing the experience as unlike any conventional concert or theatre showcase.

Speaking after the performance, Hrutul said,"Mumbai is a city that deeply understands cinema and performance. Bringing YOUFORIA here for the first time was incredibly special. The audience didn't just observe they participated emotionally. That shared energy is what makes this format meaningful."

He added,"Ahmedabad gave us the foundation, and Mumbai gave us expansion. With every city, the vision becomes clearer to create experiences that stay with people long after the show ends."

With its Mumbai debut successfully concluded, YOUFORIA continues its journey as an evolving movement that merges music, cinema, theatre, and philosophy into one immersive form. The next chapter, YOUFORIA Chp. Kalyug, scheduled to premiere in 2026, will explore the war for human consciousness through a new musical narrative built around electronic soundscapes and mythic symbolism.

