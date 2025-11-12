New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah held a candle march in Delhi on Tuesday, showing his solidarity with the victims of the Delhi car blast that happened on Monday evening.

The Delhi car blast claimed eight lives, leaving several injured.

Also Read | Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by IANS-Matrize: NDA Predicted to Sweep Assembly Elections With 48% Vote Share, Mahagathbandhan Trails at 37%; Check Party-Wise Seat Projections Here.

In a show of solidarity with the victims of the Delhi car blast, the Traders and Beopar Mandal Association of Sonamarg of Jammu and Kashmir organised a candle march on Tuesday.

The protest was held to condemn the tragic incident that claimed several lives.

Also Read | OpenAI Loses Song Lyrics Copyright Case in German Court.

A local resident expressed strong opposition to the blast, saying, "This candle protest was organised to show that we strongly oppose the bomb blast incident that took place in Delhi yesterday. We have no words to condemn it. It is a murder of humanity. We always say that the murder of an innocent is the murder of humanity."

The protesters emphasised their support for the families of the victims, stating, "We want to give a message to the citizens of the country that we stand with the families of those who lost their lives in yesterday's incident. We don't want any such incident to be repeated either in Kashmir or in any other state."

One of the victims was Pankaj Sahni from Samastipur, Bihar. His aunt, Runa Devi, while speaking to ANI, said that the news of his nephew's death was received on Tuesday morning.

Sahni's aunt, Runa Devi, said, "We spoke to him three years ago. When we woke up this morning, I got the information that my nephew died in a blast... We got another call that his body had been recovered and sent to the hospital..."

Pankaj Sahni worked as a driver, his uncle Ramodgar Sahni said.

"... He was a driver. We heard last night that he died in a car blast...," Ramodgar Sahni said.

Earlier, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team investigating the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort recovered two live cartridges and samples of two different types of explosives on Tuesday, sources said.

As per sources in FSL, during the inspection, both live cartridges were found directly from the blast site and have been sent for detailed forensic analysis. Investigators also collected possible traces of ammonium nitrate and another unidentified explosive substance, the nature of which will be confirmed after laboratory testing.

All samples have been sent to the FSL laboratory, where experts are conducting tests to determine the exact composition of the materials. The final report is expected in the coming days, which will determine the nature of the explosion and the materials used.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who were killed in car blast close to the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday evening and Rs 5 lakh for permanently disabled individuals, and Rs 5 lakh each for seriously injured individuals.

Meanwhile, investigations into the terror attack near the Red Fort are progressing rapidly. Initial findings indicate that the car explosion was not a typical suicide blast, but was instead triggered in panic by the suspect. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)