New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena flagged off the G20 'Cycling4LiFE' Cyclothon Rally at the Netherlands Embassy in Chanakyapuri on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi L-G said, "Flagged off the 'Cycling4LiFE' Cyclothon along with diplomatic representatives of Slovenia, Netherlands, European Union (EU), Italy & Germany in Chanakyapuri, today morning. In congruence with the overarching G20 theme of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), the Cyclothon saw varied participants."

Also Read | COVID-19: India Sees Single-Day Rise of 1,071 New Coronavirus Infections After 129 Days; Active Cases Climb to 5,915.

L-G Saxena also said that cycling would make a sustainable and healthy future and should be encouraged.

"As more and more people take up cycling, it becomes incumbent upon all to ensure safe, secure and adequate road spaces and respect the cyclist's right over their space", L-G Saxena added in his tweet.

Also Read | Delhi: Short on Money to Celebrate Friend's Birthday, Teens Go On Snatching Spree; Arrested.

Earlier on March 12, L-G Saxena visited the G20 Flower Festival and appreciated the efforts of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for organizing such events towards active participation of people with enthusiasm in India's G20 presidency-related programs, as tweeted by NDMC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)