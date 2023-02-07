New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urging him to "urgently" convene a meeting between Delhi and Haryana to find a sustainable solution to pollution in the Yamuna.

This comes against the backdrop of NGT's order dated January 9, 2023, constituting a High-Level Committee to take corrective measures to tackle the issue of Yamuna pollution.

In his letter, the L-G referred to his earlier discussions over the phone with the Haryana CM over the issue of treatment of Palam Vihar Drain (L1), Dharampur Drain (L2) and Badshahpur Drain (L3) that carry silt, untreated sewage and industrial waste into the Najafgarh Drain from Haryana.Calling for collective action on the part of the two states - Delhi and Haryana - the L-G, in the letter, has noted that the toxic discharge from Najafgarh Drain into Yamuna not only has severe health ramifications for the people of Delhi NCR but the same also downstream in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The L-G has reminded the Haryana CM that despite assurances from the Irrigation Department of the Haryana government to set up sewage treatment plants to treat the sewage before being discharged into Najafgarh Drain, there has not been any substantial progress so far, and hence requested a meeting at the earliest.Earlier, the L-G had discussed the issue of Yamuna pollution at the North Zonal Council Meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Jaipur on July 9, 2022. Subsequently, a follow-up meeting was also convened by the Union Home Secretary on July 26, 2022, where the Irrigation Department of the Haryana government had assured to set up STPs to ensure 100 per cent treatment of sewage before discharge into Najafgarh Drain. (ANI)

