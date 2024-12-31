New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has advised the AAP government to increase the stipend paid to ASHA workers in Delhi from the existing Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 9,000, noting that their last stipend increase was in 2018, even though revisions were supposed to occur every three years, according to a press release from the LG's office.

He has also requested the immediate release of salaries for Anganwadi supervisors, the release added.

"This missive from the LG comes after, Saxena interacted with a delegation of ASHA and Aangwadi Workers, who met the LG on Monday at Raj Niwas and brought to his notice that their stipends had not been revised since 2018 and that the salaries of Aangwadi Supervisors had not been paid for the past seven months. They also brought to the fore various difficulties being faced by them in terms of livelihood and requested the LG for help/intervention," the release said.

"Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) Workers, who act as non-medical health workers in the community under the National Health Mission (NHM), have been complaining of being underpaid despite inflation and the government not listening to them, despite repeated representations and protests. The stipend being paid to them was last fixed/revised in 2018 and was supposed to be revised every three years as per the cabinet decision taken at that time," the statement noted.

The ASHA and Anganwadi workers' delegation raised these issues and asked for the LG's help. Saxena informed them that the matters they raised were related to transferred subjects, which are under the jurisdiction of the AAP government. However, he expressed empathy for their situation, agreed that their demands were justified, and promised to advise the government to address their concerns. (ANI)

