New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the conversion of 11 temporary Welfare Officer/Probation Officer posts in the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department into permanent positions.

"Saxena on Thursday approved the conversion of eleven temporary Welfare Officer/Probation Officer posts in WCD to permanent positions," according to a statement from the LG's office.

"These posts, categorised as Group B under level six of the pay matrix with a pay scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400, were originally created in 2018 to address the challenges faced by vulnerable children in Delhi," it stated.

The department had initially sought the conversion of 12 temporary posts. However, the Finance Department after careful consideration recommended the conversion of 11 posts, with one post being abolished due to prolonged vacancy, it read.

Additionally, Saxena approved the extension of 62 supervisors, six lower division clerks and 19 peons on a contractual basis under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 Scheme for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The extension will remain valid until March 2025 or until regular appointments are made, the statement stated.

The LG also directed the department to forward requisitions to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to fill vacant posts on a regular basis. This measure is part of the LG's efforts to streamline the recruitment process and address staffing shortages across departments, it stated.

Saxena had in 2023 while approving the previous year's extension of these employees urged the WCD to expedite the process of filling vacant positions through regular recruitment, it added.

