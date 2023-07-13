New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Delhi Lt Governor, VK Saxena has called for a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss the flood situation in the National Capital on Thursday over rising water level of Yamuna river.

"The meeting will be held at the LG Secretariat at 12 noon, CM Arvind Kejriwal will also be present at the meeting," DDMA officials said.

The water level of Yamuna has crossed the mark of 208.05 meters, exceeding the Central Water Commission's estimate of 207.99 meters late on Wednesday night, putting authorities on alert mode.

Meanwhile, thousands of people staying national capital’s low-lying areas were shifted to safe places as water level in Yamuna breached the 45-year record and crossed 208.05 metres mark on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi government as part of its evacuation plan, a total of 16,564 people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places and 14,534 are living in tents/shelters, across the city.

Owing to the flood-like situation in Delhi, MCD’s Education Department has decided to close 10 schools in low-lying areas of Civil Lines Zone, 06 schools in Shahadra South Zine and 1 school in Shahadra North Zone for Thursday. "Online classes will be held for students of those schools," the government said.

Earlier in the day, the Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.55 metres, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in September, 1978, government agencies said.

Informing about the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reduce the flow of water entering from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in the national capital.

Kejriwal said that a letter has been sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard. Stating the reasons for the increase in the level of Yamuna, the Chief Minister said that the water level in Yamuna in Delhi has increased due to water being released from the Hathni Kund barrage located in Haryana and requested the Union Minister to release the water from Hathni Kund barrage at a limited rate.

"The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi is not increasing due to the rains in Delhi, but due to the water being released from the Hathini Kund barrage located in Haryana. I humbly request that if possible the water from Hathni Kund barrage should be released at a limited rate only so that the level of Yamuna in Delhi does not increase further," he said in his letter to Union Minister.

"The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has reached 207.71 metres, the highest ever. Delhi has not received rainfall in the last 2-3 days," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

Expressing concern over the rising level of the Yamuna River, he said, "Water is entering Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Regarding this, I have also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to reduce the flow of water entering Delhi, only then we can stop the Yamuna River from overflowing."

He further appealed to people living in the low-lying areas near Yamuna floodplains to vacate their homes. "I request everyone to vacate their homes in the low-lying areas. There are several places affected by the rise in the level of water in Yamuna River," he added. (ANI)

