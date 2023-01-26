New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his cabinet ministers for a meeting at LG Office tomorrow.

According to LG House officials, "LG VK Saxena has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to come and see him with his cabinet ministers and any of the 10 MLAs tomorrow at 4 pm at Raj Niwas."

The Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor have a weekly meeting every Friday at 4 pm. But this week, the Lieutenant Governor has invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet ministers, and 10 MLAs for the meeting.

Notably, on January 16, CM Arvind Kejriwal along with all the AAP MLAs marched from the Delhi Assembly to the Lieutenant Governor's office and demanded a meeting with the LG along with all MLAs. But the LG refused to meet CM with all the MLAs. After that, CM wrote a letter to LG and asked to give time on January 21 for a meeting with all MLAs.

On January 21, CM office sources said that LG had denied meeting CM with all MLAs. Now, LG has invited CM with cabinet ministers and any of the 10 MLAs.

However, as per the pre-scheduled program, Chief Minister Kejriwal will be in Amritsar on Friday morning.

CM Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate 400 Mohalla Clinics in Amritsar at 11 am. In such a situation, it is not certain whether the CM will be able to reach the meeting with his ministers and MLAs or not. (ANI)

