New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the transfer of a 1.20-acre land of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to the Public Works Department permanently for the construction of an underpass at the Outer Ring Road near Mukarba Chowk, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

The issue was pending since September last year, they said, adding the construction of the underpass would be of huge convenience for commuters and people in the neighbourhood.

Following the direction of the LG in the last meeting of a task force to monitor 77 corridors, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department gave permission to start work at the site in April this year after the PWD submitted the alignment and layout plan for the service road at the site.

The PWD had requested a permanent transfer of land for the construction of an approach road up to the underpass from the entry point of the flyover near Mukarba Chowk on September 6, 2022. The PWD started work at the location in anticipation of a no-objection certificate from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

"Rather than settling the issue through required coordination among officials, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, in a bizarre move, lodged a police complaint on November 29, 2022, for unauthorized construction at the site," an official said.

This project pertains to the decongestion of 77 identified corridors in the national capital, which is being directly monitored by the lieutenant governor.

Work on this project shall be carried out in such a manner so that it does not affect or disturb any utility services provided by the other departments. However, if any utility services are disturbed, those shall be restored by the PWD at their own cost, the official said.

