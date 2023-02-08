New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated eight modern classrooms with all the amenities at an MCD-run school situated at Jasola, a statement from Raj Niwas said.

LG also distributed school bags amongst the students. The classrooms are built under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Modicare Foundation.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: India's NDRF Reaches Gaziantep, Starts Search and Rescue Operation.

Speaking on the occasion LG said, the MCD is working towards providing quality education with a constant endeavour to improve the infrastructure of its school. He asked corporates to utilise their CSR funds for such endeavours and MCD will provide them with every possible support.

"The inauguration of the new classroom block is another significant achievement of the good work being done by MCD in the field of education. MCD has developed 15 fully ICT-enabled schools with all amenities like smart classes, tablets etc," he said.

Also Read | All India Muslim Personal Law Board Tells Supreme Court That Entry of Women Into Mosques for Offering Namaz Permitted.

Saxena also asked teachers to teach sanitation as a subject which will help in inculcating good habits amongst students and realising PM's dream of Swachch Bharat.

The building has been designed with a double wall for the external surfaces with an air cavity. These walls function like a barrier and help stabilize the interior environment of a building better than thinner modern walls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)