New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday will re-dedicate the renovated and restored 187-year-old heritage St James’ Church at Kashmere Gate.

Bishop of Delhi, Reverend Dr Paul Swarup and Presbyter of the Church, Reverend Pratik Pillai will be present on the occasion.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Hits Hindu Kush Region; Tremors Felt in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

"The restoration and renovation works have been done by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), with support from INTACH. As part of his persistent efforts to preserve Delhi’s heritage, the LG, in November 2022, directed DDA to undertake the restoration and preservation of this iconic and grand house of faith. This Church also known as Skinner's Church, was lying in a dilapidated condition for several years and DDA has been able to achieve a thorough overhaul in a record time," LG Office said.

On May 27, the LG visited the Church to review the progress of works, where he directed the officials concerned and curators to ensure diligent preservation by retaining the originality of the heritage structure.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Horror: 15-Year-Old Boy Stripped Naked, Thrashed and Paraded in Market on Suspicion of Stealing From Shop in Shimla; Five Accused Arrested.

The Church, apart from serving its parishioners, will also serve as a major attraction for tourists visiting the nearby monuments like Red Fort, Jama Masjid and the popular Chandni Chowk among others.

"LG Saxena, while inspecting the renovation work of the Church on different occasions, had instructed the officials to strictly ensure that the originality of the heritage structure is retained. St. James’ Church is known to be the official church of the British Viceroy of India in Delhi. LG has been stressing that the Church building and its vicinity be developed in such a manner that it becomes a prominent landmark in the city," LG Office further said.St James’ Church is one of the oldest churches in the city and is part of the Church of North India Diocese of Delhi.

Restoration of the Church assumes great significance as this area has close proximity to several historical monuments in Old Delhi and is frequented by thousands of visitors every day.

It may be noted that the preservation of the heritage has been a focus area of LG Saxena, who, ever since taking over in May last year, has personally initiated and monitored the restoration of heritage structures like Gole Market, Anang Tal Baoli, Nizamuddin Basti and Mehrauli Archaeological Park among others.

He recently directed DDA to take over the restoration and renovation of the historic Qila Rai Pithora of Maharaja Prithviraj Chauhan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)