New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected in the national capital in the next five days, the weather department said on Thursday.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, bringing down the minimum temperature to 23.8 degrees Celsius – four notches below the season's average.

Also Read | EMRS Recruitment 2023: Over 4000 Vacancies for Posts of Principal, PGT, Accountant, and Others Notified at emrs.tribal.gov.in; Check Online Application Process, Dates, and Other Details.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius – three notches below the normal, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

After heavy rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas, the weather department issued an 'orange' alert in the city.

Also Read | UIDAI: Aadhaar Card Based Face Authentication Transactions Touch All Time High of 10.6 Million in May 2023, E-KYC Transactions Cross 254 Million.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings – 'green' (no action needed), 'yellow' (watch and stay updated), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'red' (take action). The orange alert is a warning to be prepared, pointing to the possibility of traffic disruptions and waterlogging, which was reported in several parts of the city.

According to IMD data, the relative humidity which stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am was recorded at 70 per cent at 5.30 pm.

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded in the moderate category at 101.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'satisfactory' category from June 30 to July 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)