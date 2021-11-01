New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The national capital reported 18 cases of COVID-19 and zero death in a day, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Monday.

Delhi has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,888. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,091.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 40,990 tests, including 37,391 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 317 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 150 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 86.

Delhi reported 45 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 37 cases on Saturday.

