New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The national capital on Tuesday witnessed a slight rise in the COVID-19 cases, as Delhi reported 393 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, Delhi had logged 377 COVID positive cases.

With this, the total active COVID cases in the national capital stood at 2,910, while the daily case positivity rate has dipped to 3.35 per cent, from 3.37 per cent yesterday.

As per the health bulletin by the Delhi government, two COVID deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, as many as 709 COVID patients recovered from the disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,72,020.

A total of 11,731 samples were tested for COVID in the last 24 hours.

Under the vaccination drive in the city, 4,233 beneficiaries received the COVID shots in the said period, taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to 3,391,35,550. (ANI)

