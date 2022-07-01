New Delhi [India] July 1 (ANI): Delhi reported 813 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Friday.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 865 new COVID-19 cases and zero death.

Currently, the active cases stand at 3,703 with a daily positivity rate of 5.30 per cent.

According to the bulletin, 1,021 patients recovered from the disease during this period. The total number of recoveries in the city since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 19,05,720.

Three patients succumbed to the virus taking the death toll in the capital to 26,264.

The bulletin said that 3,90,83,827 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 15,339 persons were tested against the disease in the last 24 hours.

Delhi administered 16,533 doses of COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours out of which 1,060 beneficiaries got their first dose while 2,791 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

The bulletin said 12,682 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries to 16,25,566.

Meanwhile, India reported 17,070 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Currently, the active cases stand at 1,07,189, which is 2,634 more than yesterday. India reported 18,819 cases on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, there have been 14,413 recoveries. The total recoveries are now at 4,28,36,906 and the recovery rate stands at 98.55 per cent.

23 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 5,25,139.

There was a minor dip in the daily positivity rate on Friday to 3.40 per cent from 4.16 per cent on Thursday. The weekly positivity rate stands at 3.59 per cent. (ANI)

