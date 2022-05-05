New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) A 44-year-old man, who was absconding in a road accident case, has been arrested from north Delhi's Pratap Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Raju, a resident of Partap Nagar, Saboli Mandoli, they said.

According to police officials, they received information on Wednesday that Raju was hiding in the Pratap Nagar area.

"A police team rushed there, laid a trap and nabbed Raju," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

He said that on inquiry and after checking police records, it was found that a city court had declared Raju a proclaimed offender.

Raju told police that to evade arrest in the road accident case, he was changing his address and had lived in Mandoli, Seelampur and Shahadara areas, the DCP said.

