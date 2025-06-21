New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj area over suspicion of an extra-marital affair, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified has Gopal Sharma (24), son of Kailash Sharma and a resident of Saraya Azmabad, located in Azampur area of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | West Bengal: BJP Leader Sheikh Bakibulla Found Hanging at His Residence in Hooghly, Police Launch Probe.

Gopal is accused of killing his wife Kirti Sharma (24), daughter of Dhanpal Sharma and a resident of Rudrapur area of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

According to police, information regarding the death of a woman at a hotel, located in the jurisdiction of Police Post Sangtarashan under Paharganj Police Station, was received at around 3 am on Saturday.

Also Read | 'Muslims Cannot Perform Surya Namaskar': Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Says Yoga Should Be Encouraged in Mosques and Madrassas, Expresses Strong Reservations on 'Surya Namaskar'.

The hotel manager informed police after receiving a phone call at 2.45 am from the Highway Police Station in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, instructing him to check a particular room.

Upon checking, the manager discovered a woman lying dead on the bed and informed the local police. During the preliminary inquiry, police officials were informed by the hotel manager that the suspect was already in custody of Mathura Police.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, Gopal Sharma had checked into the hotel on the evening of June 20 around 6.35 pm with Kirti Sharma. The two had checked in as husband and wife.

Around 9 pm, Gopal Sharma left the hotel alone, stating he was going out to get food. Later, the woman's body was found inside the room. She had been strangulated, police said.

After reaching Mathura, the accused called the emergency helpline number 112 and confessed to killing his wife.

He was taken into custody by Highway Police in Mathura and subsequently arrested by the Paharganj Police Station team. During questioning, Gopal Sharma admitted to the crime and said he killed his wife because he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair.

Further investigation is underway into the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)