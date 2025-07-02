New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Delhi police have apprehended a 21-year-old man for allegedly creating multiple fake Instagram accounts of a college girl and uploading on them her sexually explicit AI-edited images, officials said on Wednesday.

"A college-going girl lodged a complaint on June 16, 2025, reporting that multiple fake Instagram accounts were created using her identity. These accounts uploaded sexually explicit, AI-edited images of her and were used for online harassment and blackmail," South West Delhi Additional DCP Abhimanyu Poswal told ANI.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Approves Proposal To Hold Monsoon Session of Parliament From July 21 to August 21.

The police officer said that the smartphone used to commit the offence was recovered, adding that the accused confessed to his crime during interrogation.

"A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A dedicated cybercrime team launched an investigation, using technical surveillance and AI analysis tools to trace the culprit. The accused had used existing images, manipulated them using AI, and created several fake accounts to target the victim," Poswal said.

Also Read | Opium in Anardana Goli: Delhi Police Bust International Drug Cartel, Kingpin Among 2 Arrested for Smuggling Narcotics Concealed in Ayurvedic Products.

"The investigation led authorities to Palam, Delhi, where, after continuous surveillance, a 21-year-old male suspect was apprehended. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. A smartphone used to commit the offence was recovered. Further investigation is ongoing," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)