New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): A man was arrested nine years after killing his wife following an extensive manhunt, Delhi Police said.

The accused identified as Sunil Kumar was arrested in Bihar's Sheikhpura area.

Also Read | Holi 2025: Celebrations Begin in Braj and Kashi With Rangbhari Ekadashi; Grand Procession Held in Sambhal.

He was already declared a proclaimed offender by the court. The police had also announced a cash reward worth Rs 25,000 for his arrest.

According to the police, the accused husband, Kumar, had killed his wife on October 18, 2016, and had been absconding ever since, taking his four-year-old daughter with him.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Priest Arrested for Sex Assault in Canada: Brampton-Based Ashok Kumar Sexually Assaults Woman During Religious Ceremony, Taken Into Custody by Peel Police.

The police had registered a case of murder at Ranhola police station and had been investigating the matter

Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditya Gautam said the accused, during interrogation, admitted to the crime, stating that he had killed his wife due to frequent quarrels and had attempted to dispose of her body.

He had been hiding in various places, including Delhi, Faridabad, and Patna, and had been working at railway stations and in shoe manufacturing units to evade detection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)