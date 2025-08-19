New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): A personal dispute turned violent in Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Monday, when a 49-year-old man was assaulted by his younger brother and associates, police said.

According to Delhi Police, on Monday, a quarrel arising out of a personal dispute led to the assault of Mukesh Kumar Singhal (49) at Gali No. 9, Sangam Vihar, by Samshad alias Bhuri, his younger brother, and associates.

Also Read | Bihar SIR Drive 2025: 52,275 Claims, Objections Filed by Electors; None From Political Parties, Says Election Commission.

The victim sustained lacerated wounds on his forehead and scalp, along with swelling on his left hand, and was admitted to Batra Hospital for medical treatment, the Police said.

Following a PCR call, medical-legal certificate and the victim's statement, the police registered a case under Sections 110/3(5) BNS and 308 of the Indian Penal Code at Sangam Vihar Police Station.

Also Read | Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark; Beaches Closed Amid Heavy Rain and High Tide in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)