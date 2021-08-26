New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested an alleged extortionist along with country-made arms for threatening a person at gunpoint to pay Rs 50,000 in the Nangloi area of the national capital, informed police on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Kapil alias Sunny alias Rahul.

The Delhi Police on August 24 registered a complaint at Nangloi Police Station after the complainant alleged that he has been threatened by a person to pay Rs 50,000.

"The complainant namely Manish resident of Model Town, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, stated that he is running a silverware shop at Punjabi Basti, Nangloi," the police said.

The accused was earlier was arrested in a murder case and snatching case and he was out on bail currently.

Sunny was held along with one countrymade firearm and a search is underway to trace the absconding associate.

The police have filed FIR in the case under section 387/34 and 25/54/59 of Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Nangloi.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

