New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by four youths in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area after he demanded Rs 300 that he lost in a bet, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Pramod, Rajnish, Amit Kumar and Roshan Singh -- all in the age group of 18-19 years -- have been arrested, they said.

According to police, victim Abhishek had lost the amount in a bet while playing a game of cards with Pramod. When he demanded the accused to return the lost money, a quarrel spurred up between them and he attacked the victim with a knife on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said at around 4.15 pm on Sunday, a call was received at Ranjeet Nagar police station that a man was stabbed to death at Sangam Colony in Pandav Nagar.

A police team which reached the spot found out that the injured was taken to Metro Hospital by the public where he was declared as brought dead by the doctors, he said.

On enquiry, the victim's uncle told police that around 3.30 pm, he saw three-four boys chasing Abhishek. They caught hold of him and started beating him up when suddenly Pramod took out a knife and stabbed the victim on his chest and the side of his abdomen, the DCP said.

When Abhishek's uncle ran to help him, all the accused youths fled towards the railway line, he added.

With the help of technical surveillance, the accused were identified and following raids, the location of the main culprit -- Pramod -- was traced and he was nabbed from a bus destined for Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, the DCP said.

Later, the other three accused were also arrested after they confessed to their involvement in the crime, he said.

"Pramod was a friend of the victim. They were playing cards in a park near the Railway Line, Sangam Colony during which Abhishek lost Rs 300. Later, he started demanding the amount back and this led to a heated argument between them and it escalated into a fight,” the DCP said.

“To teach him a lesson, Pramod followed Abhishek with his friends Roshan, Amit and Rajnish and caught hold of him near a meat shop in Sangam Colony. Then in a fit of anger, he attacked him with a knife on his chest and the side of his abdomen," Kumar said.

The knife, blood-stained clothes of the accused and Rs 300 have been recovered, police said.

