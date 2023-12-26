New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): A 39-year-old man stabbed his 54-year-old uncle to death in the Nangloi area of Delhi over a property dispute, police said on Monday.

The prime suspect, his nephew Bashir Azam, was arrested after a manhunt by the police. The weapon used in the crime was also recovered. The deceased was identified as Kabir Azam, a 54-year-old widower. He worked as an auto driver, the police said.

As per the initial investigation, Bashir Azam, 39 years old, who is the nephew of the deceased, was seen fleeing the scene. Bashir Azam lived on the ground floor of the same building with his parents and two brothers. His whole family was found to have absconded after the incident, the police said.

As per the police officials, at 9:47 p.m. on December 23, a PCR call was received for a stabbing incident in Delhi's Nangloi area.

A police team immediately reached the spot and found the body of a person stabbed to death. The victim was stabbed three times in the abdomen area.

According to the police, Kabir and his nephews were frequently involved in disputes due to Kabir's intention to sell their property. On the day of the incident, Kabir was seen arguing with his nephews a few hours before he was stabbed. Following the argument, Bashir, one of the nephews, returned to confront Kabir. During this, Bashir stabbed Kabir and then fled the scene.

The police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC.

The police were finally able to arrest the accused, Bashir, in the early hours of December 25. (ANI)

