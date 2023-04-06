New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) A man tried to set himself on fire near Parliament building here on Thursday, police said.

Raj Kumar Sharma, a resident of Rohini, was raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, sources said.

Also Read | Macron Counting on China to ‘bring Russia to Its Senses’.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is stated to be stable as of now, a senior police officer said.

Before being taken to the hospital, he was heard shouting "Desh ko bacha lo (save the country)".

Also Read | RCB Fans’ Special Worship for Victory Against KKR in IPL 2023 Goes Awry After Bikes Catch Fire in Bengaluru; Swift Action by Authorities Helps Avert Major Tragedy.

The reason behind him trying to end his life is yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)