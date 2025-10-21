New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Firefighting operations are still underway after a massive fire broke out late last night in a building located in Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

As many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to combat the blaze.

Fire has not yet been fully extinguished, officials said.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

