Navi Mumbai, October 21: Four people have lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in the Vashi area, officials said on Tuesday. Soon after the incident, firefighters rushed to the spot immediately and successfully contained the blaze. The injured were taken to two hospitals in Vashi. According to ACP of Vashi Division, Adinath Raghunath Budhwant, "A sudden fire broke out at 12:30 pm on the 10th floor and spread to the 11th and 12th floors. A total of 14 people were injured, four of whom died. The injured are being treated in the hospital, and many have been discharged. The fire has been extinguished, and an investigation into the cause is underway." Fire at Chemicals Factory: Massive Blaze Erupts at Dye Factory in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks Out at Multi-Storey Residential Building in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at Ambe Shraddha Society in Kamothe Sector 36 on Monday night. Mother and daughter killed, three others rescued in time. Short circuit suspected as cause; investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/LIR0MgfDrc — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2025

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: ACP, Vashi Division, Adinath Raghunath Budhwant says, "A sudden fire broke out at 12:30 pm on the 10th floor and spread to the 11th and 12th floors. A total of 14 people were injured, four of whom died. The injured are being treated in the… pic.twitter.com/V2n8b8s619 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

The injured were treated in the hospital, and many were discharged, police said Further investigation is still ongoing. A day earlier, in another incident, one person died and three were injured as a fire broke out in the Cuffe Parade area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The fire was brought under control at around 4:30 AM today morning.

