A major fire broke out on Saturday on the 9th floor of the DCM building in New Delhi's Connaught Place. ANI reported that ten fire engines were present on the spot. The reason behind the fire is yet unclear. More details are awaited. Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrest Sharpshooter of Kapil Sangwan Alias Nandu Gang, Recovers US-Made Pistol.

Delhi Building Fire Video:

#WATCH | Firefighting operation underway after a fire broke out on the 9th floor of the DCM building in Connaught Place. 10 fire engines are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/A3PZ4dsVTs — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

