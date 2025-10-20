The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has cancelled all leaves of its officers and staff ahead of Diwali, placing all personnel on high alert to tackle potential fire incidents during the festivities. Officials stated that detailed planning has been implemented to ensure round-the-clock preparedness across the city. "All our fire stations and quick response teams (QRTs) have been put on high alert. We have instructed every team to respond to all distress calls without delay," a senior DFS officer told PTI. The move comes as a precautionary measure due to the increased risk of fire accidents from decorative lights, fireworks, and crowded celebrations. Diwali 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Extend ‘Shubh Deepavali’ Greetings to Citizens.

Delhi Fire Service Cancels All Leaves to Handle Fire Emergencies During Diwali Festivites

