New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of MCD's Maternity and Child Welfare and Ayurvedic Polyclinic at Kotla Mubarakpur here.

The polyclinic will be ready within one year and help pregnant women in the area to get treatment near their homes, an official statement said.

The maternity centre will also provide Ayurvedic treatment to people and will be equipped with special facilities for children, it added.

"Education and health are the priority of our party. On the lines of the Delhi government, we are working to improve the schools and hospitals of the MCD," Oberoi said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has around 1,500 schools, 250 dispensaries and 10 hospitals in the city, the statement said.

