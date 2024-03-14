Kolkata, March 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered injuries on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital, the TMC said. “Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead. CAA-NRC Row: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says, ‘Will Not Let Anyone Take Away Citizenship of People As Long as I Am Alive’.

Mamata Banerjee Suffers Injury on Her Forehead

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gqLqWm1HwE — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 14, 2024

According to sources, she was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The details of how she received the injury are still awaited.

