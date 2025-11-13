Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Mayor of Delhi, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, announced on Thursday that several significant decisions were taken in the general body meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the interest of the city's residents, according to a release.

In the meeting of MCD, tributes were paid to the citizens who lost their lives in the terrorist attack near the Red Fort in Delhi.

According to the release, the Mayor informed that, as in previous meetings, some councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tried to disrupt the discussions. He said that AAP councillors do not wish to engage in meaningful debate on public welfare issues and repeatedly create disorder during the proceedings of the House. He said that despite this, the councillors participated in the discussion, and the proceedings of the House continued for about an hour.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh stated that the Corporation has passed a proposal to regularise all daily-wage sanitation workers who were appointed on compassionate grounds between 1 April 2010 and 31 March 2015.

Singh added that the MCD remains committed to safeguarding the interests of its sanitation workers and will continue taking steps to regularise them in the future as well.

The Mayor further announced that the Corporation has approved a proposal to establish four new solid waste processing plants with a total daily capacity of 5,100 metric tons, at an estimated cost of Rs 361.42 crores. He stated that these plants are expected to become operational within approximately six months, after which no new waste will be dumped at landfill sites.

He also informed that the general body meeting included comprehensive discussions on issues related to various wards, including civic amenities, sanitation, health, and infrastructure. The Mayor reaffirmed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is fully committed to providing better and more accessible basic facilities to the citizens of Delhi. (ANI)

