New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Proceedings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's special assembly session were suspended until Tuesday following the commotion inside the house by BJP councillors demanding the formation of a standing committee.

BJP councillors have accused the AAP government and Delhi Mayor of trying to evade standing committee elections and they allege the AAP is aware that it is not in a position to get a majority in the poll as many of its councillors will not vote for the party.

Ruckus ensued after BJP councillors displayed banners that read 'Sthayi Samiti Gathan Karo' (Set up a Standing Committee) and raised slogans.

Earlier, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi had approached the Supreme Court with a plea to grant the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) the authority to perform the functions of the Standing Committee until the committee is officially formed.

Meanwhile, reacting to the ruckus created by BJP councillors, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, "meeting of the House was called today. But like always, BJP councillors did not allow the House meeting to continue. We always appeal to BJP councillors that the House meeting should proceed peacefully."

"All important proposals should be discussed so that there is no hindrance in the development work of Delhi. All councillors should express their views on the proposals so that there is a positive discussion in the House Meeting. BJP councillors never respect the dignity of the House and even today we have to pass the resolutions amid the ruckus created by them," she added.

Further talking about the budget, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, "The discussion on the budget will start in the House tomorrow. Apart from this, the budget will also be discussed in detail in the house meeting on 5, 6 and 7 February."

The Leader of the House, Mukesh Goyal, will present the final budget in the House after amendments on February 8. MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti presented the budget in the House for approval in December. (ANI)

