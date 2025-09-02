New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa held a video conference with the District Magistrates (DMs) of all 11 districts to review the national capital's preparations for the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi and upcoming Durga Puja visarjan festivities.

The Minister was briefed that around 80 artificial ponds are being excavated district-wise -- 20 in West Delhi, 16 in East, 12 in North-West, nine in South-East, seven in South-West, five each in Shahdara, South and North-East, four in Central Delhi, and one in North Delhi -- to offer safe, accessible sites for idol immersion.

"Our foremost duty is to keep the Yamuna clean while giving every devotee the right environment to celebrate," Sirsa said. "By shifting immersions to purpose-built ponds, we marry tradition with conservation in the most practical way."

The minister was apprised that the number and location of ponds were finalised after consultations with local MLAs and resident welfare associations, ensuring each neighbourhood gets a nearby facility. Excavation and site preparation are underway with support from the Irrigation & Flood Control Department, while the Delhi Jal Board will fill the ponds with water.

Sirsa directed officials to recycle the same water afterwards for road-sprinkling and park irrigation, calling it "textbook example of circularity in city governance".

Festival committees have been asked to share their immersion routes with Delhi Police so that traffic diversions, CCTV coverage and crowd-management measures can be finalised well in advance.

"Nothing unites Delhi like its festivals; they represent the composite culture of the National Capital, and nothing should endanger them: not polluted water, not traffic chaos, not medical delays," the Minister stressed. "Every devotee deserves a seamless visarjan, and we are leaving no stone unturned."

Sirsa praised the district teams for their collaborative approach and urged them to maintain rigorous timelines. He added, "When faith meets responsibility, our river stays pure, our air fresher, and our festivals more vibrant. Let us gift the Yamuna a cleaner tomorrow even as we celebrate today." (ANI)

