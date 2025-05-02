New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Following the unseasonal heavy downpour that triggered waterlogging across several parts of Delhi on early Friday, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma took stock of the situation, highlighting ongoing efforts to address the issue.

Taking to the social media platform X, Verma posted a video of himself taking stock of the area, noting that four pumps near the Minto Bridge are being operated to clear the stagnant water.

"Today, due to unseasonal record rainfall, water stagnated in some quantity at many places in Delhi. From 5:30 am onwards, I went to many places and took stock of the situation. On going to Minto Bridge, I saw that all four pumps were working and the operator was also alert. A pipe had burst and I have asked to repair it. In view of the monsoon, the cleaning of drains is being done continuously by PWD, MCD, DJB, NDMC, IFC," Verma stated in the post.

The heavy rainfall, which began early Friday morning, led to significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several parts of Delhi, along with disruptions in flight operations.

Meanwhile, in response to the waterlogging situation, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal inspected a few areas suffering from water stagnation following the heavy rain. He assured the residents that measures were in place to mitigate the impact.

"This time, you will see that our traffic is running smoothly. There is some waterlogging in some places; our four pumps are running, and we are pumping out all the water. We have also cleaned the sewers on time. Our resolution is that no citizen should face any inconvenience," Chahal told ANI.

Earlier, four people, including a woman and her three children, were killed when a neem tree fell on a tubewell room at a farm in Kharkhari Canal village, Dwarka, due to strong winds on Friday morning. One injury has also been reported in the incident.

The four people were pronounced dead after they were rushed to the RTR Hospital in Jafferpur Kalan.

The injured, Ajay, the husband of the deceased woman, sustained minor injuries, Delhi Police said.

Earlier today, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas of the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an alert, informing that severe weather is going on over Delhi NCR and urging the residents to ensure their safety.

According to the advisory, it advises staying indoors and avoiding travel if possible. The advisory also recommends seeking shelter in a safe location and avoiding taking refuge under trees or near concrete floors and walls. It further advises unplugging electrical and electronic appliances to prevent damage or injury, and immediately moving out of water bodies and avoiding objects that conduct electricity. (ANI)

