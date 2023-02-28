New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from their posts in the state cabinet on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignation. Their resignations will now be sent to Delhi LG VK Saxena.

The development comes two days after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government.

Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in connection with the excise policy case.

The apex court suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the court is not inclined to entertain the petition at this stage and suggested Sisodia to move to Delhi High Court.

"It can not interfere in the matter as it may open the gate of people approaching the top court in every such matter," the court remarked.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to CBI custody for 5 days.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has quizzed Delhi's Minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

Jain is presently lodged in Judicial Custody in connection with another case related to money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

His name surfaced in the matter along with another cabinet Minister of Delhi as well as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the concerned lawyers, CBI has also quizzed Vijay Nair, who is also lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the ED case related to the Excise policy. Nair was granted bail in a CBI case by the Trial court earlier.

Recently, CBI and ED have made several arrests for alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. (ANI)

