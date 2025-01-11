New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting incident late Friday night in B-Block, Welcome, under PS Seelampur, Delhi.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Authorities on Saturday received a report of the firing incident in B-Block, Welcome, under PS Seelampur. Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim, a 15-year-old boy, had already been taken to JPC Hospital by his father.

During the investigation, the complainant revealed that the incident occurred on Friday around 11:30 pm. He stated that while he was standing in his lane, one person approached him and started abusing him. As the complainant tried to resist the abuse, the accused fired at him. The bullet struck his right leg, causing him to fall.

A case under Sections 109(1)/3(5) BNS and Section 27 of the Arms Act has been registered at PS Seelampur. The suspect has been identified, and teams have been deployed to apprehend the culprit. (ANI)

