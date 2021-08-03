New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Centre has rejected a proposal of the Delhi government to raise salaries of MLAs at par with other state legislatures, official sources said.

In December 2015, the AAP government had got a Bill passed in the Delhi assembly raising emoluments of MLAs to Rs 2.10 lakh a month. The Bill, however, became null and void as prior permission was not taken from authorities concerned before tabling it in the assembly, they said

"The Centre restricted increase in salary of MLAs in Delhi to Rs 30,000; Delhi's MLAs will continue to be among the lowest paid MLAs in India," a source in the government claimed.

The matter is likely to be taken up in the meeting of the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday, the sources said.

The salary of Delhi's MLAs has not been increased in the last 10 years. The Delhi government had requested the Union home ministry that their salary and allowances be at par with MLAs of other states, they said.

Currently, a Delhi MLA gets Rs 53,000 a month. This includes Rs 12,000 as salary, and the rest are allowances. Besides, they get Rs 30,000 a month for paying two staff members whome they can hire, the sources said.

"They can get a revised salary of Rs 30,000 and Rs 60,000 as allowances, totalling Rs 90,000 per month," the source said.

Many states provide many other perks and allowances to their MLAs like house rent, office rent, staff and vehicle allowances that the Delhi MLAs do not get.

The breakup of revised salary and allowances is basic salary Rs 30,000, constituency allowance, Rs 25,000, secretarial allowance Rs 15,000, telephone allowance Rs 10,000, and conveyance allowance.

