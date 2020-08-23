New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Delhi and its adjoining areas are expected to receive light intensity rain in the next two hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning.

In a tweet earlier today, IMD said, "23-08-2020; 0930 IST; Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri during next 2 hours."

With pleasant weather doing the rounds in the national capital, scores of joggers, cyclists, and morning walkers were seen at Rajpath this morning.

Earlier, due to incessant rains in the previous week, waterlogging was reported in various parts of the Union Territory, affecting traffic in the city. (ANI)

