New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has directed shopkeepers and traders to resize signage boards in accordance with the Outdoor Advertisement Policy (OAP), 2017 and warned of strict action for non-compliance.

A notice to this effect was issued by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to traders in Khan Market, Connaught Place, Bengali Market and other commercial areas on Monday, according to a trader.

However, no deadline has been set for the changes, the Connaught Place-based trader said.

According to the notice, signage must not extend beyond the length of the shop. Additionally, self-signage advertisements must have a total surface area of no more than 2.5 square metres. Shop owners who erect, display, or retain such signage will be required to pay a fee, it stated.

Illuminated on-premise signs are strictly prohibited in shops or commercial establishments facing residential areas on streets narrower than 12 metres, it stated.

It further said that no signage should be attached to trees or shrubs and no trade or business-related messages, posters, or printed materials are allowed on supporting columns, pillars, or posts.

On-premise advertising devices must not obstruct pedestrian movement, fire escapes, doorways or windows. Additional advertising promoting products or services unrelated to the approved use of the premises is not permitted, regardless of whether those goods or services are available there, the notice said.

All on-premise advertising devices must display essential information, including the trade or business name and the shop number. They must also comply with laws regarding decency, decorum and social harmony, it said.

Signs must not be supported by or placed on other signs, each must be self-supporting and securely fixed, the notice said.

Roof signs, whether painted, suspended or built at the roof level, are not allowed. Signage should also be kept to a minimum to maintain aesthetics and ensure traffic safety, it added.

According to the notice, subordinate information is permitted only if the business name remains the dominant message and no supplementary content designed to attract drivers' attention along vehicular routes will be allowed due to potential traffic hazards.

Reflective or flashing signs that could distract or glare at drivers are also prohibited. Signs should be installed only in locations where their visibility does not create safety concerns, the notice said.

