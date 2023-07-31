New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Monday, said that bill to replace the ordinance on control of services in Delhi is not listed in today's business and the matter will not be taken up in the Parliament.

"We will inform you when it (Delhi Ordinance Bill) will be introduced. It is not mentioned in the List of Businesses today," Joshi told reporters before the Parliament convened for the day.

He further stated that a no-confidence motion will be brought within ten working days from the day it was tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also said Bill will not be introduced in Parliament today.

"We have been asking for their (Opposition) demand since the first day, they wanted a discussion on Manipur and when we agreed to it, now they changed their demand and want the Prime Minister to speak on this issue. They are trying to politicise this issue. They have brought the no-confidence motion, we will have discussions on the same whenever Speaker decides," Meghwal said.

Earlier today, Aam Admi Party issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from July 31 to August 4 to support the party's stand on the bill to replace the ordinance on control of services in Delhi when it is brought up in the House by the government in the monsoon session of Parliament.

The Bill replacing the Centre's Ordinance on control of services in Delhi is on the government's agenda this week in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal had informed Lok Sabha of the government's business while Rajya Sabha was informed of the government's business for the coming week by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded ‘services’ from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court judgement on the control of services in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking support of the opposition support against the Ordinance.

Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will oppose the Bill in Parliament.

The government has expressed confidence in getting the bill passed. (ANI)

