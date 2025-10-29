New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): A miscreant was apprehended after being injured in police firing in Northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi police, the apprehended individual has a history of involvement in several criminal cases.

An encounter broke out between police and an individual riding a motorcycle without a registration plate near Zero Pushta in the Usmanpur area.

Further investigation is underway.

In another case, the Delhi Police earlier apprehended a member of the infamous Anil Chippi and Kala Jatheri gangs, following an exchange of gunfire in Dwarka.

The accused, identified as Vikas alias Bagga, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, was arrested after he opened fire on a police party that had laid a trap for him. The operation was launched based on discreet information received by the Special Staff of Dwarka.

According to Delhi police, the information indicated that Vikas would arrive on a scooty at the Mangespur Drain Patri near the Dichaun-Hirankudana Road to meet an associate while in possession of an illegal weapon, with the intent to commit a crime.

A police team intercepted the accused as he arrived on the scene. However, upon seeing the officers, Vikas immediately began firing indiscriminately.

"The accused opened continuous fire on the police party and fired three rounds," stated Ankit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka. One of the bullets struck the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Sandeep, potentially saving his life.

In a measured and proficient retaliation, the police team fired two rounds, deliberately targeting the accused's leg. One bullet successfully hit Vikas in the right leg, incapacitating him. He was subsequently taken into control and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police records reveal that Vikas is a hardened criminal with a serious history. He was previously involved in a murder case registered at PS Sampla, Rohtak, and an attempted murder case in Haryana. (ANI)

