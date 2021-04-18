New Delhi, April 18: After receiving a call from Nangloi-based Mansa Ram Hospital about their fast depleting oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients, Delhi police on Sunday arranged 20 Oxygen cylinders for the hospital.

According to Delhi Police's statement, around 1:30 pm on Sunday, Nihal Vihar Police Station received a distress call from Rajesh Dabas, Director of Mansa Ram Hospital about their depleting oxygen supply that was not enough to last for more than an hour.

Police said the hospital has 35 COVID-19 patients on oxygen support. "He (Dabas) said he has contacted all the concerned and could not get any response due to shortage of oxygen. Immediately senior officers were apprised of the situation. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhanshu Dhama coordinated with several officials and also directed 2 teams of PS Nihal Vihar to immediately rush to Mundka and Bawana to arrange oxygen cylinders from suppliers," police said. It said that 10 oxygen cylinders were organised immediately and 10 more half an hour later. COVID-19 Surge in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Appeals to Reserve 7,000 Beds in Central Govt's Hospital for Coronavirus Patients, Oxygen Cylinders.

"The police team from PS Nihal Vihar escorted the vehicle carrying 20 oxygen cylinders to Mansa Ram hospital," it added. Delhi reported 25,462 fresh COVID cases, 20,159 recoveries, and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 74,941 while the recoveries reached 7,66,398.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal will hold a meeting with senior government officers on Monday over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

