New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth after a video of him firing an illegal weapon surfaced on social media. A country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and two empty cartridges were recovered from his possession, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, acting on specific input on September 26, a team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS/NED), led by Inspector Yogesh Vashishta, laid a trap and apprehended the accused.

The accused was identified as Jamaal, son of Sarfaraz, resident of Subhash Mohalla, Bhajanpura, Delhi.

The official said that while monitoring social media platforms, a video appeared showing a person firing shots with a weapon. The individual was later identified, and leads were developed to track him.

During a cursory search, the police recovered one country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and two empty cartridges from Jamaal's possession.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Bhajanpura police station. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier today, Delhi Police also recovered 3,580.4 kg of illegal firecrackers in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden. A family was using their residence as a godown. A man, his wife, and their son were caught red-handed while repacking crackers for supply, said the police.

The crackers were procured from Meerut, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad for high-profit sale in Delhi despite the Supreme Court ban.

The police said that with the upcoming festival season, field formations were instructed to check violations of the ban on firecrackers and trace bulk suppliers/storage points. On the basis of specific and credible information in the early hours of Thursday, a raid was conducted by a team from the Delhi Police. (ANI)

