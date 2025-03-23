New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Anti-Auto theft squad of Dwarka district and Baba Haridas Nagar Police station officials arrested four people, including Geetika (Geetu), the wife of a gangster known by the name as Sachin Banje, for allegedly extorting money from a businessman at gunpoint, said Delhi Police officials.

"A case of extortion was registered in the BHD Nagar police station of the district in which four people came to a businessman's house and tried to extort money from him at gunpoint... All the people involved in the whole case have been arrested," the Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh told ANI on Saturday.

The police claims that Geetika "played an important role" in the plan to extort the businessman. The other accused in the case, Vicky, has been one of the others arrested, and is currently being interrogated.

"Geetika (Geetu), who is the wife of gangster Sachin Bhanje, she provided the phone and played an important role in executing the entire plan. Apart from this, there are 3 more people, one is Vikas (Vicky) who has more than a dozen cases against him. We are interrogating all of them," the DCP said.

Investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

Earlier on March 21, Delhi Crime Branch arrested a wanted gangster and a life convict who had jumped parole in a 2005 sensational abduction for ransom-cum-murder case in Nangloi.

During the strategic operation to nab the gangster, the Delhi Crime Branch team created a fake Instagram profile, posing as a Mumbai-based model to trap the fugitive gangster Manoj alias Arun, who the police says has a long history of heinous crimes.

The accused is wanted by police of the national capital, Haryana and Rajasthan in several heinous cases of murders and robbery.

The Delhi Police said that Manoj has been a member of Jitender alias Gagi Gang and is a close associate of notorious gangster Deepak alias Tittar who is presently lodged in several cases including MCOCA and the murder of rival gangster Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar Jail premises. (ANI)

